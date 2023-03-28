Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sang-froid is a big asset in a financial and economic crisis — if one is able to manage it. You can have all the government backstops and monetary engineering you want. Unless communications are mastered, the panoply of measures rolled out either ad-hoc or system wide will never reach their full potential. It’s as much how something is conveyed as the substance. Sometimes what is left out matters.

Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. It is tough to pinpoint the start of crises, if that is what this banking upheaval is. Should officials keep their heads down, be cautious or punch the glass? It’s a tricky space, made for missteps. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen knows this, but got a reminder last week when stocks tanked after she played down the prospect of insuring all US bank deposits. Yellen recovered the next day by stating regulators would be prepared for further steps to protect the banking system. But for someone once in charge of the Federal Reserve’s communications subcommittee, the episode wasn’t encouraging.

Thrills and spills await in monetary policy, not just regulation and financial stability. The subjects are intimately linked, but the temptation to keep them distinct can be powerful. Inflation is too high for comfort, but the rapid interest-rate hikes of the last 12 months have contributed to the woes of many lenders. For much of 2007 and into 2008, for example, central banks tried to conduct monetary policy separately from efforts to shore up finance. They were worried about prices, labor markets were pretty strong and officials didn’t want to add to panic by abruptly altering course. The shift happened, anyway. Circumstances required, even forced, it. It was, however, messy at times: The European Central Bank lifted rates in July 2008 and had to retreat after Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. collapsed.

Advertisement

How different will it be this time? Officials have punted, with the Fed, ECB and Bank of England all proceeding with planned increases. They were careful to not commit to next steps, though still see inflation as the greater danger. Traders bet pauses are around the corner, and possibly even cuts. In Asia, the ructions will convince the folks at Bank Indonesia, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Bank of Korea that they were correct to suspend hikes. Incoming Bank of Japan chief Kazuo Ueda showed scant appetite in his confirmation hearings to tighten policy; he is likely to be even more cautious now. At the Reserve Bank of Australia and Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the sagas at SVB Financial Group, Signature Bank and Credit Suisse Group AG may hasten the long-awaited breather.

Getting this right is hard. Policymakers want to be forceful and recognize it isn’t business as usual. Just not too forceful. They probably don’t want lawmakers getting deeply involved until there is little alternative. This was the unenviable line that Yellen was required to walk when she testified to Congress last week. It is not an easy task. I did it once, in 2012, to defend media lockups for crucial data published by the Department of Labor. Much harder than it looks, no matter how much time you spend in front of C-Span. But Yellen has way more experience than me and should have seen the deposit fracas coming.

Central bankers can be similarly torn between doing too much and doing too little. The delays this traffic-island stance engenders can be costly. Former Fed boss Ben Bernanke started off trying to keep borrowing costs apart from regulatory tools. Ultimately, though, monetary policy became another instrument to put a floor under the financial system when credit markets seized up.

Advertisement

Some members of the Federal Open Market Committee were still skeptical. They thought the economy was too strong to warrant a pivot. William Poole of the St. Louis Fed told Bloomberg News on Aug. 15, 2007, that it would require “a calamity” to trim rates between scheduled meetings of the FOMC. Within days, the Fed slashed its discount rate and foreshadowed a reduction in its main rate. The moral? Things can change fast. A more recent lesson came in August 2021 when the RBNZ looked poised to begin lifting borrowing costs. Then a single case of Covid’s delta variant caused the central bank to blink at the last moment.

Being assertive brings its own risks. Bernanke and then Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson were ridiculed by some Republicans for going too far, rather than not doing enough. “When I picked up my newspaper yesterday, I thought I woke up in France,” Senator Jim Bunning told them. “But no, it turned out it was socialism here in the United States.” Richard Shelby of Alabama likened the takeover of American International Group Inc. and rescues of Bear Stearns Cos., Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to “a European model we shouldn’t go down.”

Christine Lagarde, then French finance minister and now president of the ECB, backed Paulson. “He’s under incredible pressure to manage a situation where he’s showing sang-froid, control, and a good understanding of the situation,” she said. As for Paulson’s critics, Lagarde added: “Anybody who’s not at the wheel, who’s simply sitting on the fence and watching, would be criticizing whichever decision is made.”

Advertisement

Crisis fighting is thankless. Though some of the players from that era are lionized now, they didn’t always look like heroes. Mistakes were made. They will be made in coming months, too. Actions will matter, but messaging and verbal dexterity carry enormous weight. Above all be clear — despite its perils. Standing in the middle may not be a winning strategy.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Somewhere in the Multiverse, SVB Could Be the BOJ: Reidy & Moss

• Credit Suisse and the Crazy, Rich, Anxious Asians: Shuli Ren

• Why This Banking Crisis Won’t Wreck the Economy: Tyler Cowen

Want more Bloomberg Opinion? {OPIN } Or you can subscribe to our daily newsletter.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously, he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for economics.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article