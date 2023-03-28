Sam Bankman-Fried faces bribery conspiracy charge in new indictment

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has been accused of conspiring to bribe “one or more” Chinese officials with at least $40 million in payments, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday morning. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Prosecutors allege the purpose of the bribes was to persuade Chinese authorities to unfreeze accounts from his trading firm, Alameda Research, containing more than $1 billion.

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday unsealed an indictment that adds the bribery conspiracy charge to a dozen others already leveled against Bankman-Fried, including fraud, money laundering and making illegal campaign contributions. Prosecutors have alleged that Bankman-Fried led an effort to use millions of dollars in FTX customer money to make political donations, prop up his trading firm, and enrich himself.

Since his arrest, Bankman-Fried has fiercely denied the allegations.

The new charge against Bankman-Fried comes during a tumultuous month for the crypto industry, as prosecutors and regulators have targeted some of the industry’s biggest names. On Monday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, alleging it dodged U.S. regulations. Last week, prosecutors unsealed fraud charges against Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, shortly after his arrest in Montenegro.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

