Emeren Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. — Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 6 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The solar energy company posted revenue of $40.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.9 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $81.4 million.

