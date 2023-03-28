Lovesac: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $27.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.74. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The company posted revenue of $238.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.2 million, or $1.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $651.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Lovesac said it expects revenue in the range of $133 million to $136 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.83 to $2.24 per share, with revenue ranging from $700 million to $740 million.

