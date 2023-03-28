Lovesac: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $27.6 million.
The company posted revenue of $238.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $28.2 million, or $1.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $651.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, Lovesac said it expects revenue in the range of $133 million to $136 million.
The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.83 to $2.24 per share, with revenue ranging from $700 million to $740 million.
