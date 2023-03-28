Lululemon: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $119.8 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.40 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.25 per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.69 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $854.8 million, or $6.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Lululemon said it expects revenue in the range of $1.89 billion to $1.93 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.73 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $11.50 to $11.72 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.3 billion to $9.41 billion.

