McCormick: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — HUNT VALLEY, Md. — McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $139.1 million.
The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.
McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.56 to $2.61 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKC