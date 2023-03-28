Micron: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE, Idaho — Micron Technology Inc. (MU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.31 billion in its fiscal second quarter. The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of $2.12 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were $1.91 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 66 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.69 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Micron expects its results to range from a loss of $1.86 per share to a loss of $1.72 per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.9 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.12 billion.

