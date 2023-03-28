Progress Software: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BURLINGTON, Mass. — BURLINGTON, Mass. — Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $23.7 million. The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.19 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The business software maker posted revenue of $164.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $165.6 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.7 million.

Progress Software expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.09 to $4.17 per share, with revenue in the range of $680 million to $688 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRGS

