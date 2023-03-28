Shift Tech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13 million.
The company posted revenue of $65.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.3 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $172 million, or $19.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $670.8 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Shift Tech said it expects revenue in the range of $56 million to $58 million.
