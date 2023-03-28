Synnex: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FREMONT, Calif. — FREMONT, Calif. — Synnex Corp. (SNX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $167 million. On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of $1.75. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.93 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.83 per share.

The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $15.13 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Synnex expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.25 to $2.75.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $14 billion to $15 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

