Synnex: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. — Synnex Corp. (SNX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $167 million.
The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $15.13 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.74 billion.
For the current quarter ending in May, Synnex expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.25 to $2.75.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $14 billion to $15 billion for the fiscal second quarter.
