The investment seemed virtually risk-free, guaranteeing hefty returns after only a short period of trading. By exploiting how Germany once taxed dividend payments, dozens of bankers, brokers and lawyers helped investors snatch billions of euros from the national treasury. A decade later prosecutors won their first convictions for tax crimes. In Germany alone, some 1,800 people are facing investigation in what’s come to be called the Cum-Ex affair. Now French banks have been ensnared in a similar strategy known as Cum-Cum.

1. What’s a Cum-Ex trade?

The trades exploited an interpretation of the tax code that appeared, at the time, to let multiple people claim ownership of the same stock and — crucially — the right to a refund of taxes withheld from dividends. The transactions relied on the sale of borrowed shares just before a company was scheduled to pay dividends. This enabled more than one investor to claim a refund on a tax that was paid only once, according to German authorities. The practice was named after the Latin terms cum/ex, meaning with/without, because the stock was sold with — but delivered without — a dividend payment.

2. Why is it controversial?

For years tax authorities granted the refunds despite having knowledge that the process could lead to multiple payouts. While there were several attempts to mend the practice, in 2007 lawmakers said tax officials had to tolerate occasional incidents. Law enforcement authorities, however, started to investigate a few years later, arguing that parliament had focused on the unintended side effects of legitimate transactions — not trades set up deliberately to generate tax refunds. Prosecutors argue that people involved in the transactions knew they were double-dipping on the refunds. The practice ended in 2012 when Germany revamped how it collects dividend tax. Similar deals were being reviewed in Denmark and Belgium.

3. What’s a Cum-Cum trade?

Cum-Ex developed out of Cum-Cum, a “dividend arbitrage” strategy where shareholders transferred stock for a short period to investors based abroad to avoid paying tax on dividends. Investors outside the country held shares during dividend payout day and were refunded the tax collected on dividends. Then they sold the securities back to the original owner. The amount saved this way was split between the parties involved. The practice has been done for decades as people considered it to be legal. While Cum-Cum didn’t involve multiple refunds on a tax that was paid only once, it led to refunds that wouldn’t have been refunded had the share been kept by the original owner. France opened investigations in late 2021 and on March 28 this year raided five banks as part of the probe. They may face €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in fines. Prosecutors in Cologne, Germany, are also looking into Cum-Cum.

4. How much money is involved?

According to investigative reporting platform Correctiv, Cum-Cum and Cum-Ex combined cost taxpayers globally €150 billion, including €36 billion in Germany and €33.4 in France. A trader in a German trial in 2019 testified that Cum-Ex was five to six times more profitable than Cum-Cum.

5. How wide are the investigations?

At least half a dozen Cum-Ex probes were started in Germany, with one in Cologne being the broadest. Major banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have seen their Frankfurt offices raided. At Deutsche Bank AG alone, dozens of former and current employees were under investigation at one point, including five former board members. Its headquarters as well as the home of a former co-chief executive officer, Juergen Fitschen, were raided in October 2022. The banks say they are cooperating with prosecutors. Investigations were opened in other countries including Belgium and Denmark. As for Cum-Cum, the banks raided included Societe Generale SA, BNP Paribas SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, Natixis SA and BNP’s Exane unit, according to the prosecutors office in Paris.

6. Has anyone been charged and/or convicted?

Yes. Former M.M. Warburg Chief Executive Christian Olearius in July 2022 became the first leading banker to be charged. A former colleague described as his “right-hand man” was convicted of aggravated tax evasion in 2021 and sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison. Hanno Berger, a German tax attorney, was sentenced to eight years after being extradited from Switzerland. Paul Mora, a former investment banker at UniCredit SpA’s HVB unit from New Zealand, was placed in 2021 on Interpol’s Most-Wanted list. Executives linked to Duet Group, a London asset manager, were charged in Germany in September 2022. Four investment bankers at now defunct Maple Bank in November got terms of up to four years. The cases are likely to continue for years.

7. What’s the history?

According to a German parliamentary inquiry, Cum-Ex was first noticed by banks as early as the 1990s. A decade later, transactions were set up by traders at structured finance units of banks, mainly in London. Cum-Ex spread beyond the banking industry as some former bankers set up funds to allow wealthy individuals to take advantage of the loophole. Many investment banks across Europe and the US participated at some level: buying or selling stock, lending shares to the short seller, providing capital or acting as custodians. Germany’s top criminal court in 2021 backed the probes, dubbing Cum-Ex trades a “blatant money grab.”

