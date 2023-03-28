Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In selling Silicon Valley Bank to First Citizens on Monday, the government agreed to terms so buyer-friendly as to seem masochistic. In doing so, it might have just saved America’s regional banking industry. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is parting with the risk-incompetent lender at a price that it hopes will ensure its safety under new ownership. What that price is — and more than 36 hours after announcement, it is still the subject of much debate — matters less than how the market took the news.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. surged more than 50% on Monday after the deal was announced, and they gained more than 3% on Tuesday, suggesting that investors believe the company got the deal of the century and has the wherewithal to integrate SVB. But look across the other regional banks and they, too, posted solid share-price gains, with the KBW Bank Index rising 4% at Monday’s open.

Advertisement

Why? The government showed a willingness to move quickly and structure a deal in a way that gives First Citizens the best shot possible of reviving the business it is buying. By acquiring the SVB book of deposits on favorable terms — the FDIC extended a $70 billion credit line and agreed to cover losses greater than $5 billion on commercial loans for the next five years, for example — First Citizens has gained the luxury few buyers achieve: time and space to figure out exactly what it has and how best to operate it without the immediate pressure to prove they didn’t overpay. The deal had the same vibe as the one reached by New York Community Bancorp Inc. to take over Signature Bank’s deposits and some of its loans under friendly terms. Its shares gained 32% after the transaction was announced.

In choosing a regional bank as a buyer and rejecting the option of carving up SVB and selling it in parts to financial buyers, the FDIC also changed the narrative around, well, regional banks. If First Citizens can be trusted to, as my colleague Matthew Monks wrote, take the jalopy off the government’s lawn and fix it up, then maybe it and other regional banks are doing all right.

That was certainly the view of First Citizens CEO Frank Holding Jr., who heralded the FDIC as a remarkable transaction partner that deserved credit for reaching a “deal that should instill confidence in the banking system and the nation.”

Advertisement

The FDIC is, of course, not a wholly altruistic seller. Having been badly stung by its spinoff of the Resolution Trust Corp., which jettisoned several hundred billions of dollars worth of assets at stupidly cheap prices during the 1980s savings-and-loan crisis, the agency has learned the importance of shared upside. In the First Citizens deal, it obtained equity-appreciation rights worth up to $500 million. Similar to the warrants it took in AIG, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac after the 2008 financial crisis, these were already in the money by Tuesday after the surge in First Citizens’ share price.

That’s not much against the estimated $20 billion loss the FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Fund will suffer because of the SVB collapse, but it all helps paint the picture of a prudently engineered deal and of confidence in the future.

It also challenges one of the more irritating waffles of modern M&A messaging, being that every large corporate deal is a “win-win,” a triumph for all constituents. This is nonsense: Not everyone needs a medal in a merger. The government just showed the value of a good loser.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Brace for Volatility, But Banks Are Looking Better: John Authers

• You Know Whose Deposits Aren’t Safe? The Unbanked: Claudia Sahm

• Why This Banking Crisis Won’t Wreck the Economy: Tyler Cowen

Want more Bloomberg Opinion? OPIN . Or you can subscribe to our daily newsletter.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article