Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s hard-right prime minister, has gained a reputation in her first few months in office for moderating some of her most extreme positions from her time in opposition – notably vitriolic euroskepticism and incendiary nativism — to govern within European Union norms. But when it comes to cracking down on tax cheats and Italy’s giant black economy, she’s going in the wrong direction.

In an error-riddled speech to Parliament on March 15, Meloni promised “a real fight against tax evasion.” Her pursuit of evaders would replace measures, she insisted, that “do not seem to have had any great effect.” The sentiment was laudable but she didn’t tell the truth. Last year, Italy brought in an additional €20 billion ($22 billion) from stepped-up measures against tax evasion, leading to its biggest-ever haul. That coincided with the zero tolerance stand of Mario Draghi’s government, which was helped by recent laws requiring companies to produce electronic invoices.

Meloni’s government, which includes Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and the anti-immigrant League party, came to power on a promise of sweeping tax cuts. Its key pledge was to extend a flat-tax regime for the self-employed so that those with gross earnings of €85,000 could pay as little as 15%. The bet was that would encourage people to pay their share. What has economists fretting is the government proposal, which must be approved by parliament, gives priority to a cooperative approach that won’t curb Italy’s chronic problem of tax evasion. Meloni is offering small firms and the self-employed the chance to agree in advance how much they should pay in taxes in the coming two years – and allow them to decide whether they qualify for the 15% flat tax rate, without external verification.

Along with the absence of oversight, Meloni’s government is looking favorable for tax cheats in other ways. What is becoming clear is that Meloni has turned against an effective revenue-collection tool by pushing back against technological progress: That means cash is again king for Italy’s right wing.

Meloni has gone out of her way to double down on cash, even as countries in northern Europe move towards a cashless society. One of Meloni’s first proposals was to raise the limit for cash payments to €5,000 from €2,000. Meloni also attempted to make it legal for business owners to refuse digital payments for transactions below 60 euros, but the European Commission balked at the idea.

What’s more, her government included a tax amnesty in its first budget allowing tax evaders to bring back assets hidden outside Italy for no penalty which, in the words of one of the technocrats who left office shortly after Draghi, “is going to leave a bitter taste in the mouth of anyone who did pay their taxes for the past decade.”

Ideology plays a part here. Meloni has also said she is opposed to the idea of a cashless society because electronic finance is private enterprise and cash is state-owned.

A recent study by pollster Ipsos showed three-quarters of center-right voters interviewed backed greater cash use. By profession, those in favor were overwhelmingly the self-employed, small-business owners, housewives and the unemployed, all categories whom studies have shown tend to support Meloni.

Economists say tax evasion will give a short-term boost to the economy at a time when growth is slowing. Italy is expected to grow an insipid 0.8% this year, down from 3.9% in 2022, according to the EU. But, of course, lower revenue means less is available for hospitals, roads and schools, all areas that have seen dramatic crises in recent times due to lack of investment. It also allows employers to punish the weakest: from new hires to migrant workers.

Last but not least, it benefits organized crime. Michele Riccardi, an expert in transnational crime at think tank Transcrime in Milan, says repeated studies have shown most suspicious activity is related to cash use or cash smuggling. “Cash facilitates the laundering of illicit funds because it is anonymous and cannot normally be traced,” he says.

The broader issue, of course, is that regardless of whether it’s due to idiocy, ideology or cynicism, making life easier for tax evaders and organized criminals sends Italy backwards. Meloni’s advocacy of cash has opened up a gulf with countries like Sweden, the UK and the Netherlands that are fast moving towards a cashless society, and also France where the limit on cash transactions is €1,000.

Senior bankers say Italy will inevitably join the cashless revolution as younger Italians use electronic payment cards in greater numbers. But how many will stick around to do so, especially those with high earning — and tax-paying — potential? Italy’s national statistics office in collaboration with media group Il Sole 24 Ore last week provided new data on Italy’s young: 8% of university graduates emigrate, where they earn 41.8 % more than they earn in Italy. This wipes 1% off Italy’s annual gross domestic product, according to Istat data. That’s a cost Meloni can ill afford.

