As economists try to determine the direction of inflation, Next Plc just delivered some good news.

The retailer, generally regarded as a bellwether for the British consumer economy, expects prices to rise much less in the second half of this year than it did previously.

Next is now anticipating a 3% elevation in clothing and home-furnishing prices in the autumn-winter season — down from the 6% increase that it expected in January. The spring-summer season, which should be hitting the shops about now, will still be 7% more expensive, but that’s a bit less than it expected just a few months ago.

Next attributed its more benign outlook to a significant reduction in freight costs. It was also securing better deals from suppliers. US and European retailers reining in orders after they were left with a glut of inventory last year resulted in more manufacturing capacity becoming available. At the same time, Next has been moving its production to lower-cost regions.

If this forecast is replicated across retail and other parts of the economy, that would bode well for inflation coming down — and consumer demand going up. Next’s comments come hard on the heels of those from food manufacturers and supermarkets, which also pointed to an easing of food inflation in the second half. That could mean less of a squeeze on household budgets as the year unfolds.

Indeed, there is mounting evidence that the UK consumer meltdown that many commentators — including myself — expected at the start of the year has, so far at least, failed to materialize. Although Next didn’t upgrade its full-year forecasts of sales and profits as some investors and analysts had hoped, it didn’t cut them either — quite a feat given the cost-of-living crisis.

Chief Executive Officer Simon Wolfson said Next was seeing a “moderate” tightening of belts among shoppers, as it had anticipated, but few signs of financial distress among customers who paid by credit.

Despite the prospect of a less-fraught few months, Next has maintained its guidance for the year to January 2024 for a 1.5% decline in sales and pretax profit of £795 million ($979 million). The consensus of analysts’ expectations was for an upgrade to £806 million.

Yet Next is right to remain cautious. New risks are emerging from the turmoil in the banking market. If this were to slow economic growth, then the labor market — so crucial to consumer spending — could weaken. While employment has remained remarkably steady, some cracks are emerging, for example as the tech giants pay for their pandemic-era excesses.

Meanwhile, Next points out that the first half of its fiscal year to January 2023 included a period of unusually warm weather. This coincided with the release of pent-up demand for chic dresses and smart suits to attend weddings, parties and proms. As sales over the next few months will compare with this buoyant period a year ago, that makes the outlook challenging. The second half of the year, which compares with a period when consumers were starting to trim their budgets, looks easier to navigate.

Full-price sales fell 2% in the last eight weeks, in line with the company’s expectations.

With hopes building that the UK consumer economy may have turned the corner on inflation, Next’s in-line trading and no profit upgrade perhaps explain why the shares fell as much as 9%, before recovering slightly.

But the slump looks overdone. Not only is Next a quality retailer, it also sometimes revises its outlook upwards as the year progresses. If the historic squeeze on consumers really does start to dissipate as price increases abate, that could well be the case this time round.

