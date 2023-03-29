172-townhouse community rising in Falls Church, Va. This development’s three model units demonstrate a variety of standard features and optional upgrades FALLS CHURCH, VA-MARCH 9: Living area in the Douglas model townhome at Graham Park on March 9, 2023 in Falls Church Virginia. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Address: 3190 Ascent Rd., Falls Church, Va.

Builder: EYA

Type of home: Townhouse

Price: Starting at $669,900

Number of units: 172 (77 sold) Advertisement Bedrooms: 2 to 5

Bathrooms: 2 to 5

Square-Footage: 1,130-2,350

HOA Fees: $175 a month

Property website: https://www.eya.com/townhomes/falls-church-va/graham-park

Sales: 703-291-3085 703-291-3085 mmcginley@eyamarketing.com Features The Townhomes at Graham Park is a development of 172 units in Graham Plaza, at Route 50 and Graham Road in Falls Church, Va. The names of streets and of the Douglas, Cessna and Bellair house models were inspired by the land’s use as Falls Church Airpark from 1945 to 1961. The three furnished model homes at Ascent Road and Old Airfield Lane demonstrate a range of layouts and accents.

All models include three floors standard, with a fourth as an option. The first floor has a foyer and a two-car garage. The Douglas, the largest model, has a first-floor study that can be upgraded to a bedroom suite with a full bathroom.

The second floor is open-concept, with a living area, a kitchen and a powder room. Options include a linear gas fireplace and steel stair rails inside and a rear deck outside.

The third floor has two or three bedrooms. The Douglas model comes standard with three bedrooms and the primary bedroom suite in the rear. The front can be configured for two bedrooms with a hall bathroom or as a larger single bedroom with en suite bathroom. The Cessna model has two bedrooms and one en suite bathroom and one on the hall. The Bellair has two bedrooms sharing a hall bathroom, with the option of having an en suite bathroom with one front bedroom.

All models have options for a rear expansion and for a fourth-floor loft with glass doors opening to a rooftop terrace.

The loft options vary by model. Douglas and Cessna units have a living area and bedroom with the option of converting storage space to a full bathroom. The Bellair model comes standard with a living area, walk-in closet and storage that can be converted to a full bathroom. The loft in the furnished Bellair model unit is staged as a bedroom with a full bathroom.

Wide-plank vinyl floors are standard on the first and second floors and an upgrade from carpet on the third. Oak treads are an upgrade from carpet on the stairs. The units have small front yards and rear garage access. Exteriors have masonry, Hardie Panel fiber-cement siding and black window frames.

Kitchens

Kitchens come standard with Kohler water fixtures, Samsung stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, white Shaker-style cabinets and a pantry. The furnished model units include options such as upgraded appliances.

The Douglas model unit’s kitchen has black fixtures, Calacatta gold quartz counters, a waterfall edge on the island, panel cabinets and a gray tile backsplash. The Cessna model unit’s kitchen has chrome fixtures, a sink set in an island, Calacatta gold counters and a white tile backsplash. The Bellair’s has black flat panel cabinets, chrome fixtures, Blanco Maple quartz countertops and white subway tile backsplash.

Bathrooms

First-floor powder rooms have pedestal sinks and chrome faucets. The Douglas powder room can be upgraded to a full bathroom if a bedroom suite is added. Standard full bathrooms on the other floors have white tile floors, white subway tile shower surrounds and quartz countertops. The model units display standard and upgraded versions of bathroom fixtures and tile.

This Douglass model unit has four bathrooms: a powder room with chrome fixtures and the others with black fixtures. The primary suite bathroom has a double vanity and a shower with a bench, two niches and a shower wand. The second bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a shower-tub combo and a single vanity with a quartz countertop and white Shaker-style cabinet. The loft bathroom has a pedestal sink and a shower with a bench, two niches and a shower wand.

The Cessna model unit has four bathrooms with chrome fixtures. The primary suite bathroom has a double vanity with a quartz countertop and white Shaker-style cabinets. The shower has a bench, two niches and a shower wand. The en suite bathroom with the second bedroom has a shower-tub combo and a single vanity with a quartz countertop and white Shaker-style cabinet. The loft has a full bathroom with a shower and a single vanity.

The Bellair model unit has four bathrooms. The third floor has a standard hall bathroom and an upgraded primary suite bathroom. A full bathroom is included on the loft level. The primary suite bathroom has black fixtures, a shower with two niches and a single vanity with a quartz countertop and white Shaker-style cabinet. The hall bathroom has chrome fixtures, a shower-tub combo and a vanity with a quartz countertop and white Shaker-style cabinet. The loft bathroom has black fixtures, a double vanity with a quartz countertop and white Shaker-style cabinets, and a shower with a bench and two niches.

Community amenities

The community park has green space, playgrounds and the Hanger, a gathering spot with a pavilion, firepits and seating. Streets and wide sidewalks connect to a retail center.

Nearby shops and restaurants

Graham Park has Giant Food, Starbucks, gas stations and restaurants, including Celebrity Delly, recently featured on “Kitchen Commando.” Across Graham Road is Bestway Supermarket and Bahn Mi D.C. Sandwich. Eden Center is two miles away and has more than 120 restaurants, shops and supermarkets.

The Mosaic District in Fairfax County is 2.5 miles away and has independent and chain businesses, including restaurants, salons, the Angelika Film Center, and a hotel. Tysons Corner, a major commercial center in Fairfax, is about five miles away, and Clarendon, a retail center in Arlington County, is about eight miles away.

Nearby parks

Jefferson District Park is two miles away, with golf, tennis, basketball and playgrounds.

Schools

Elementary: Westlawn Elementary School

Middle: Jackson Middle School

High: Falls Church High School

Transit

The East Falls Church Metro station, on the Orange and Silver lines, and the Dunn Loring-Merrifield station, on the Orange Line, are about three miles away. Washington is 10 miles away.

What sets it apart

EYA is focused on creating life within walking distance, Executive Chairman Bob Youngentob said. “The world of retail and office is evolving, and we have built a successful practice of repurposing underutilized retail and commercial assets into high-quality mixed-use neighborhoods that enhance adjacent existing assets and neighborhoods,” said Evan Goldman, EYA’s executive vice president-acquisitions and development. “This project supports one of our key strategic objectives, to provide attainably priced homeownership options in a well-designed, walkable neighborhood.”

