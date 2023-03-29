Bluebird: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $32.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Somerville, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 57 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $62,000 in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $266.6 million, or $3.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.6 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.32. A year ago, they were trading at $4.94.

