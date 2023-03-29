Franklin Covey: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY — SALT LAKE CITY — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.7 million.
The corporate training and consultanting company posted revenue of $61.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.4 million.
