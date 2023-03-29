H. B. Fuller: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST PAUL, Minn. — ST PAUL, Minn. — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $21.9 million. On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The adhesives company posted revenue of $809.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $826.7 million.

H. B. Fuller expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FUL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FUL

