CORTE MADERA, Calif. — CORTE MADERA, Calif. — RH (RH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $106.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Corte Madera, California-based company said it had net income of $4.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.88 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.35 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $772.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $777.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $528.6 million, or $19.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $3590.48 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RH

