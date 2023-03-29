Verint: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. — MELVILLE, N.Y. — Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $12.9 million.
The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications posted revenue of $236.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $236.8 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $14.9 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $905.2 million.
Verint expects full-year earnings to be $2.65 per share.
