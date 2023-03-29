Yamana Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO — TORONTO — Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.13 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The gold mining company posted revenue of $457.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $982.3 million, or $1.02 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.81 billion.
Yamana Gold shares have risen 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.91, a rise of roughly 7% in the last 12 months.
