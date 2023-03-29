Yamana Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — TORONTO — Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.13 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $457.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $982.3 million, or $1.02 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.81 billion.

Yamana Gold shares have risen 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.91, a rise of roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

