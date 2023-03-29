Macy's Gennette to retire; Bloomingdale's Spring is new CEO

Macy’s Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette will retire at the end of the fiscal year, and will be succeeded by Bloomingdale’s Chairman and CEO Tony Spring.
Spring has been an executive vice president since 2021.
Macy’s board, which currently has 14 members, will increase its size to 16 directors.
Macy’s Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mitchell will be taking on the additional role of chief operating officer. The 49 year-old has been CFO since 2020.
Macy’s Inc. is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Shares slipped 2% before the opening bell Wednesday.