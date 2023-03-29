Sanders to grill Starbucks founder Howard Schultz in Senate hearing

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Starbucks founder Howard Schultz can expect tough questions from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Democrats at a Senate hearing Wednesday about the company’s efforts to fight unionization. Schultz, who is scheduled to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, initially declined to testify at the 10 a.m. hearing, but he relented after Sanders, the committee’s chairman, threatened to hold a vote earlier this month to subpoena him. Schultz stepped down from his role as Starbucks CEO last week and passed the reins to Laxman Narasimhan.

Sanders and Democratic committee members are expected to grill Schultz about his role in designing Starbucks’s anti-union campaign and the company’s tactics in labor talks at stores that have unionized. More than a year into negotiations at some locations, not a single store has come close to reaching a contract agreement, with both parties accusing each other of not bargaining in good faith.

“The main topic is that even if you are a multibillion dollar corporation run by a multibillionaire, you have to obey the law,” Sanders told The Washington Post on Tuesday. “The major request for Mr. Schultz tomorrow is obey the law. Sit down and negotiate a first contract with your employees.”

The push to unionize Starbucks is one of the most high-profile labor campaigns in decades. Starbucks workers since late 2021 have voted to unionize at almost 300 locations out of more than 9,000 corporate-owned stores in the United States.

But organizers of the Starbucks Workers United campaign accuse Starbucks of stalling contract negotiations and continuously retaliating against employees engaged in labor organizing.

In a public video posted to Starbucks’ corporate website on Tuesday, Schultz spoke about the upcoming Senate hearing.

"I’m going remind members of Congress and Bernie Sanders’ committee, respectfully, who we are, what we stand for, and what we believe in,” Schultz said. “And what I have always believed is in building a different kind of company: a company that balances profit with a conscience, benevolence, and most importantly, putting our people first.”

The committee’s Republicans could take a softer approach to Schultz. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) accused the National Labor Relations Board earlier this month of coordinating with Starbucks Workers United and “weaponizing its enforcement power to target high-profile employers.”

The NLRB has issued 83 legal complaints against the company so far in response to 513 unfair labor practice charges filed with the board, according to agency spokeswoman Kayla Blado. Nearly 100 charges have been filed with the NLRB against Schultz himself over statements he made during meetings with union members around the country, Sanders’ press office said.

Starbucks “strongly denies any wrongdoing and has committed to exercising its right to defend itself” against claims that it violated labor law, company spokesman Andrew Trull said.

“In many of these proceedings, the NLRB is attempting to use cases against Starbucks to change existing labor law — not because Starbucks is failing to comply with the law as it exists today,” Trull said. In response to claims that the company is anti-union, Trull said that the company prefers “a direct relationship with our partners.”

Dozens of Starbucks union members from around the country are expected to attend the hearing on Capitol Hill, and two Starbucks union members will testify. One of the workers, a veteran and parent, was fired after leading a union drive at his store in Augusta, Ga., the union said.

Labor experts said Wednesday’s session could sway the public’s view of Starbucks, a company that has long prided itself on its robust benefits package and professed commitment to social issues such as abortion and LGBTQ rights.

Sanders and Schultz both have working-class Brooklyn origins, but they hold clashing visions for labor relations in the United States.

Schultz, who considered seeking the Democratic presidential nomination before endorsing Joe Biden in the 2020 election, characterizes Starbucks as an entity that cares deeply for its workers. But he sees unionization as an existential threat to the company that he built.

Meanwhile, Sanders, a self-proclaimed socialist whose multiple bids for the Democratic nomination included a run against Biden in the 2020 race, has spent decades fighting for unions and the labor movement. He has been an outspoken critic of Starbucks’s stance toward labor organizing.

Starbucks and the union have had roughly 85 bargaining sessions since October. But the meetings have often stalled over a disagreement about whether to allow union members observe remotely by Zoom, which the company opposes.

NLRB prosecutors said this week that Starbucks violated the law by refusing to bargain if some workers observed over videoconferencing technology. A company spokesperson previously told The Washington Post said Starbucks has not attempted to delay bargaining and that the company has come to the table as legally obligated.

Sanders said that if Starbucks reaches a contract with employees, other companies around the country would be less inclined to fight unionization campaigns using illegal tactics.

“If on the other hand, Starbucks can get away with breaking the law and not negotiating a contract, other large companies will say ‘Hey, we can break the law, as well,’” he said.

