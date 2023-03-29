Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The timing was brutally swift, but UBS Group AG’s decision to replace its chief executive shouldn’t be a great shock. Ralph Hamers, a retail and commercial banker who liked to spend big on digital development and talk in the jargon of consultants, already faced doubts that he was the right leader for UBS before it landed the biggest bank takeover in more than a decade.

Sergio Ermotti, the former master returning to the top job, has important qualities lacked by Hamers and critical to shepherding the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG: First, the experience of radically restructuring UBS’s own investment bank after the global financial crisis; second, the statesman-like presence needed to keep national authorities and the bank’s staff onside while also trying to win over a skeptical Swiss public.

This takeover was unpopular. There is taxpayer money at risk in government guarantees that UBS required to do the deal; and it creates a dominant lender domestically and a globally systemic bank whose balance sheet is more than twice the size of the Swiss economy. Credit Suisse was railroaded into this rescue. The reputations and careers of the politicians and regulators who led it depend on a successful outcome.

Hamers doesn’t have the heft for the role. Since his surprise appointment in 2020, there were doubts he had the experience to run an investment bank, which is a tricky task of managing large financial risks and outsized egos – both of which can suddenly turn volatile. Taking over the people and trading positions of UBS’s great local rival adds to the complexities and pitfalls.

Hamers was focused on operational efficiency and developing the bank’s digital offerings to seduce new and existing clients. He agreed to a $1.4 billion deal for a small US digital wealth business, WealthFront, focused on younger people who were not yet super rich. That was ditched in short order once Colm Kelleher arrived as chairman last year: It was no longer judged the best use of shareholder money or management time. Kelleher also told Hamers to tone down the geek-speak of agile ecosystems and holistic curation.

Now UBS has to cope with fixing Credit Suisse. It needs sharp minds, quick decisions and a coherent strategy — things that its failed rival lacked for years. UBS will cut risk from Credit Suisse’s investment bank and trading desks, while cherry-picking its best bankers. Headhunters and rivals are already trying to lure away many of the same people. Several have leapt.

Ermotti talks the language of top investment bankers after a career that took him through Merrill Lynch in Zurich, London and New York, on to UniCredit SpA and then to run UBS from 2011 to 2020. He helped to lead the radical post-crisis closure of most of UBS’s bond-trading desks and dealt with the fallout of the rogue trader scandal that cost the bank $2.3 billion.

Kelleher is worried about infecting UBS with the bad culture from parts of Credit Suisse’s investment bank and control functions, he told journalists on Wednesday. That makes sense after scandals such as the Mozambique tuna-boat bond sales and the $5 billion-plus losses it suffered in the collapse of Archegos Capital Management. Ermotti has a chance of keeping the Credit Suisse people he wants and ensuring they fall in line with a new way of doing things.

It helps too that Ermotti is Swiss. The Irish Kelleher said replacing the Dutch CEO was a global solution not a Swiss one, but Ermotti himself joked he got the job because he’s from Lugano. He restores an unwritten rule that at least one of the two top roles at UBS be held by a local.

Swissness may be more important than normal given all that is at stake. To support the takeover, the government promised to share in the costs of ditching unwanted assets: UBS will eat the first 5 billion francs ($5.5 billion) of losses and then the government is on the hook for up to 9 billion francs of subsequent hits. The government also indemnified the Swiss National Bank against losses on a special emergency 100 billion-franc liquidity facility created to stabilize Credit Suisse during the takeover.

The Swiss finance minister, Karin Keller-Sutter, and the president of the financial regulator, Marlene Amstad, both launched publicity drives last weekend to justify their actions. Opinion polls showed public concern about their handling of the deal and its effect on competition. Four in five Swiss think that UBS should spin off Credit Suisse’s domestic bank.

Ermotti’s challenges are myriad: slash the investment bank swiftly without taxpayers footing a large bill; instill confidence in Swiss leaders that their own actions won’t come back to bite them; convince the country that a dominant domestic bank won’t exploit its pricing power and shirk on its customer care; win back private clients who have taken their deposits and run, many of whom might have suffered big losses on owning Credit Suisse’s wiped out CoCo bonds or its shares. And of course, keep all of UBS’s existing staff and shareholders happy that their own investments of time and money are still good.

Ermotti isn’t guaranteed to pull this off, but he has a much better chance than Hamers.

