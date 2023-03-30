Altisource Portfolio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg — Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $11.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Grand Duchy Of Luxembourg, Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to 45 cents per share.

The real estate services firm posted revenue of $34.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $32.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $53.4 million, or $3.32 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $144.5 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.62. A year ago, they were trading at $12.14.

