AngioDynamics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LATHAM, N.Y. — LATHAM, N.Y. — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $80.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.6 million.

AngioDynamics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 1 cent per share, with revenue in the range of $338 million to $342 million.

AngioDynamics shares have decreased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANGO

GiftOutline Gift Article