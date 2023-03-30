Avadel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.5 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $137.5 million, or $2.29 per share.

Avadel shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 27% in the last 12 months.

