BlackBerry: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario — BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $495 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 2 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software and services company posted revenue of $151 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $734 million, or $1.35 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $656 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4. A year ago, they were trading at $7.59.

