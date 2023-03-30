China Automotive Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JINGZHOU, China — JINGZHOU, China — China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.3 million.
China Automotive Systems expects full-year revenue of $560 million.
China Automotive Systems shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 89% in the last 12 months.
