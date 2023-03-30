Pineapple Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. — MINNETONKA, Minn. — Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its fourth quarter.
The broadband network services company posted revenue of $17.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.4 million, or $1.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.5 million.
Pineapple Energy expects full-year revenue in the range of $80 million to $85 million.
