Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As one of the first department stores in the country, Macy’s Inc. has survived economic turmoil, fresh discount retail competition, the rise of e-commerce and a global pandemic. But now to flourish, it must dramatically rethink its department store business model. Bloomingdale’s Chief Executive Officer Tony Spring could bring the touch of luxury to the languishing Macy’s department store business that it sorely needs.

Macy’s announced Wednesday that Spring, who has led the department store’s luxury chain since 2014, will take over as its CEO in February. After four decades with the company, Macy’s current CEO Jeff Gennette plans to retire.

Spring inherits a 164-year old department store chain that is limping through this new era of shopping. It has struggled for the last two decades to differentiate itself from a growing list of competitors including Amazon.com Inc. and TJX Cos. Many of the styles sold at Macy’s can be found elsewhere and for cheaper. It has also been dragged down by its enormous store fleet across struggling malls. Many of its stores are cluttered with merchandise with few customer service staff available. Its stores have struggled even as shoppers flocked back to brick-and-mortar establishments.

Advertisement

However, because of Gennette, “Macy’s isn’t dead or even circling the drain,” Neil Saunders, a retail analyst with GlobalData said in a press release on Wednesday. Since taking over as CEO in 2017, Gennette has been on a campaign to cut underperforming stores, update merchandising, ramp up the online business, streamline decision-making and employ data and analytics across the company. These efforts helped Macy’s avoid the kind of excess inventory issues that many of its peers had last year and ultimately helped it survive the pandemic.

Part of Macy’s malaise is industry-wide. It’s no secret that department stores have fallen out of favor among the country’s once bustling middle-class. In large part, that’s because the economy has squeezed people out of the middle-class and many of those shoppers are now looking for value and deals at one end, or a sophisticated and more personal shopping experience at the other. A mid-price department store like Macy’s doesn’t have the same sort of market prospects it once did.Spring’s experience running one of the few thriving luxury department stores bodes well for Macy’s overall. Where last quarter comparable sales at Macy’s owned stores fell by nearly 4%, they were up 1.2% at Bloomingdale’s. Much of this growth is attributable to Spring’s approach to luxury. The brand is not in the business of excess inventory rather it aims for a bit of scarcity or “less duplication and greater exclusivity,” he told Women’s Wear Daily in 2021.

Its stores have largely done well because of Spring’s appreciation for Bloomingdale’s history of “a bit of gumption, some vision, some trailblazing and willingness to discover and do the next thing that hasn’t been done before,” he said in November. For instance, the brand has continued to slowly expand its small format stores called Bloomie’s in new markets. They’re almost always renovating some part of their stores and adding in new brands and merchants. They’ve also embraced technology to fuel their style gallery, which shows shoppers how to style an item to their tastes.

Advertisement

That’s the kind of treatment Macy’s needs to thrive. As the economy continues to splinter shopper preferences, Macy’s has an opportunity to revamp its stores, hone in on exclusive and stylish merchandising and lean into making shopping at Macy’s more personalized.

Macy’s is sitting on $8 billion in real estate and may have a $2 billion to $3 billion revenue opportunity with its marketplace business, new stores outside of malls and modernizing its private brands, Bloomberg Intelligence retail analyst Mary Ross Gilbert pointed out in a note this month. This could all help the company fund improvements across the business.

Macy’s has a chance to recover its old splendor for the modern shopper with Spring. It’s survived more than 150 years. This could be its chance to thrive.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• Are Consumers Keeping Their Heads or Losing Them?: John Authers

• Another Shakeout Is Coming for Shopping Malls: Leticia Miranda

• The Real Estate Bust America’s Suburbs Need: Conor Sen

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Leticia Miranda is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. She was previously a business reporter at NBC News and a retail reporter at BuzzFeed News.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article