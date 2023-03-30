MLB debut players will have special patches on jerseys

NEW YORK — Players making their big league debuts will be especially marked this season.
After a player appears in his first game, the patch will be authenticated and placed on a Topps baseball card as part of an agreement reached by MLB and the business wing of the players’ association with Fanatics Collectibles, a division of Fanatics that acquired the trading card company Topps last year.
One card with the patch will be available for each player. ___
