Raila Odinga has run for Kenya’s presidency five times. In each case, he alleged that he was cheated of victory. He came within a whisker of getting the top job in 2022 but was edged out by William Ruto, whose win was upheld by the nation’s highest court. Odinga now says he has proof the contest was rigged, and he’s called on supporters to stage twice-weekly protests until Ruto’s victory is nullified. While he has scant chance of succeeding, the upheaval is spooking investors and undermining Ruto’s plans to fire up East Africa’s largest economy.

1. What proof does Odinga have?

He says he has information from a whistleblower that the results were tampered with and cites a list of voting tallies from all the polling stations, a number of which differ from those released by the electoral commission, that shows he won. He wants the results of the August 2022 elections to be annulled, which would necessitate a fresh vote. He also wants changes to how the commissioners who oversee the electoral agency are selected. The Supreme Court has said it uncovered no credible evidence that the election was compromised, and it’s unlikely to reopen the case. The court proved its independence in 2017, when it invalidated Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election as president and ordered a rerun. But Odinga, the second-place finisher, boycotted the redo because he said the conditions weren’t in place for a fair contest.

2. How much support does Odinga have?

He won almost 49% of the vote against Ruto last August and commands a particularly strong following among his fellow Luo, one of the nation’s main ethnic groups. The protests, which are being staged on Mondays and Thursdays, have drawn thousands of people in the capital, Nairobi, and other towns, prompting many businesses to shut, some schools to cancel classes and residents to stay home. In addition to questioning the election result, Odinga is pressing the government to do more to bring down the prices of food and other staples. Ruto and some members of Kenya’s ruling coalition accuse Odinga of trying to force the government into a power-sharing accord — an allegation Odinga denies. A similar deal in the wake of a disputed election in 2007 resulted in Odinga taking up the post of prime minister in then-President Mwai Kibaki’s administration.

3. How ugly could this get?

The protests have already turned violent, with police firing tear gas to disperse the crowds and prevent them from entering Nairobi’s central business district and key government installations. At least two people have died, dozens of police officers and civilians have been injured and scores of people have been arrested. Demonstrators looted a number of businesses, vandalized public facilities and burnt down a mosque, a church and a hotel, according to the interior ministry. Odinga has accused the government of hiring thugs to attack his gas-cylinder manufacturing company and invade a farm owned by Kenyatta’s family. Post-election conflict has been commonplace in Kenya and peaked after the 2007 vote, when at least 1,100 people died and about 350,000 others were forced to flee their homes.

4. What’s the potential fallout?

Ruto has pledged to eliminate consumer subsidies on fuel, electricity and food, ramp up tax collections and curb borrowing in a bid to bring runaway state debt under control. Those reforms will be more difficult to implement in the face of pressure from Odinga to tackle high living costs. Concerns are evident in the bond market, with yields on Kenyan government securities having risen since the opposition announced its plans to stage the protests. The upheaval also poses a threat to Safaricom Plc, Kenya’s biggest company, and KCB Group Plc, the second-largest lender. Odinga has called for a boycott of both companies, accusing them of aiding Ruto’s government. He didn’t provide details and the companies didn’t respond to a request for comment.

