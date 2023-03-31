

A small dining area near the kitchen at 2113 Dunmore Lane NW in D.C.

This stately house, evocative of the stucco-and-stone villas of Europe, is part of the quiet residential enclave of Phillips Park in Northwest Washington, near Georgetown’s bustling commercial district.

Phillips Park was once the site of the Duncan and Marjorie Phillips estate, Dunmarlin. They moved to the 16-acre property, off Foxhall Road NW, after their Dupont Circle mansion was turned into the Phillips Collection museum of modern art.

After Dunmarlin was razed in 1988, the property had several owners before it was developed into the 46-house Phillips Park community in the 2000s.

This house, on the market for $4.85 million, was built and originally owned by Jim Gibson, who real estate agent Robert Hryniewicki said was one of “the marquee builders of the last 15 or 20 years in Northwest D.C.”

Gibson’s company was one of four authorized to build in Phillips Park, a restriction intended to give the community a “homogenous aesthetic,” Hryniewicki said.

“We live in the land of Colonials and Georgians, a very traditional marketplace,” Hryniewicki said. “This is not that. This is reminiscent of a French villa, southern Spain villas, or maybe even Italy, where the entire exterior is stucco, and it’s got this wonderful turret.”

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house, built in 2009, is on a quarter-acre corner lot. The front door leads from the stucco-and-stone facade to a foyer with spiral stairs. The first floor has 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and crown molding

The primary bedroom suite, to the left of the foyer, has two walk-in closets and an en suite bathroom with two vanities, a shower and tub. To the right of the foyer, a hallway leads to a family room, a study, a dining room, a bar, a kitchen and a small dining area next to the kitchen.

The two-car garage, which has room for storage, is accessible from this level. The driveway has space for additional parking.

On the second floor, three bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom, share a hall walk-in closet, next to the laundry room and storage space.

On the lower level, a theater room has built-in shelving. The sellers used other spaces on this level for an exercise room, a wine cellar, an additional laundry room, a bathroom and a fifth bedroom.



The exterior of the house is stucco and stone. (Constance Gauthier and Constance Gauthier/Constance Gauthier)

French doors in the kitchen, open to a backyard that has a covered patio and an outdoor kitchen. Hryniewicki said the yard has another potential use. “It’s all super flat, and it faces south to get tremendous light,” he said. “You either keep it the way it is as an entertaining and leisure space, or it’s got room for a pool if you wanted to put one in.”

Phillips Park borders southern sections of the 183-acre Glover Archbold Park near the Georgetown commercial area.

“This property really checks all the boxes,” Hryniewicki said. “You can work from home. You can exercise from home. You can obviously have quality family time in the house. And it’s in a nice suburban setting, but you’re very close to all the urban amenities.”

$4,850,000

2113 Dunmore Lane NW, Washington, D.C.