Ascent Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. — OAK BROOK, Ill. — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $127,000. On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $81.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.1 million, or $2.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $414.1 million.

Ascent Industries shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 42% in the last 12 months.

