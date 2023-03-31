Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In February, New York City came a little bit closer to clawing back all of the estimated 962,400 jobs it lost at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. But it’s not there yet: Even as US nonfarm payroll employment has risen 2% above where it was in February 2020, New York’s remains 0.9% lower. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The epic job destruction in New York City in spring 2020 was focused on work that had to be performed in person, with the biggest losses coming in leisure and hospitality but also large ones in retail, health care, other services and construction (yes, the chart says “mining, logging and construction” because that’s how it’s reported in the monthly employment data, but other sources indicate that construction accounts for 99.5% of those jobs in New York City).

If you add up these numbers, it comes to a loss of 926,400, not the 962,400 mentioned above, because that number is seasonally adjusted and this is not. Employment almost always goes up from February to April, so adjusting for that seasonality makes the losses even larger. Local industry-level jobs numbers are available only in unadjusted form, so the recent release of February data provides an opportunity to compare how things stand now with where they were just before the pandemic without worrying about such seasonal factors.

Leisure and hospitality and retail are still the big losers, but health care has come roaring back. Meanwhile, the top white-collar job sectors in New York — professional and business services, finance, information — have all recovered from the pandemic, while government, the most resilient sector early on, is now looking less so.

This offers a useful snapshot of the state of play in New York City. Despite all the fretting about the end of cities because of the pandemic-induced boom in remote work, the office jobs are still here and then some. Some of the highest-paid subsectors of professional and business services and financial activities have experienced the biggest gains. The number of jobs in financial investments and related activities, including financial vehicles (investment banks, hedge funds, etc.), is up 11,400, or 6.3%, in New York since February 2020. The number in management, scientific and technical consulting services is up 9,800, or 15.1%.With hybrid work, though, the people who hold these great jobs aren’t coming into the office as often as they used to, meaning less spending at restaurants, stores and other service providers. The parts of New York City that appear to be struggling most are those that house the people who work at these kinds of jobs. New Census population estimates indicate that while the exodus of affluent Manhattanites that characterized the early days of the pandemic has reversed, and outflows have slowed in Brooklyn and Queens, they haven’t slowed at all in the poorest borough, the Bronx. (The losses have accelerated on Staten Island but are so modest relative to the rest of the city that I wouldn’t make too much of them.)

The Bronx has now lost 6.3% of its population since April 2020, the second-largest decline of any large (500,000-plus population) county in the US after San Francisco County’s 7.5%. New York County, aka Manhattan, has still experienced the third-steepest population loss, at 5.8%, so I don’t want to exaggerate how well things are going. But the tide may have turned. New York City is “America’s most functional large city — in some ways, its only real city,” Noah Smith wrote in a September 2021 Bloomberg Opinion column that I thought at the time was way too optimistic about New York’s prospects. It’s clear now that the heart of the city hasn’t lost all of its appeal. The question is whether New York City as whole can return to health while so many of its other parts are still ailing.

The big rise in health-care and social-assistance jobs is an interesting phenomenon in this context. Here’s how it breaks down:

With per-person health-care spending already higher in New York than any other state, one does have to wonder whether the health-care hiring boom is wise or sustainable. Most of these new jobs also don’t pay well — the average weekly wage in home health-care services in New York City was just $625 as of last summer. But many also don’t require extensive qualifications, meaning that they can provide work to at least a few of the New Yorkers whose low-wage jobs have disappeared in other service sectors. One indication that this may be happening is that child care services, which nationwide have struggled to find workers and now employ 6% fewer people nationally than in February 2020, employ almost 3% more in New York despite recent serious funding problems that have caused some child care centers to close.

The increase depicted here amounts to just 1,100 jobs. We’re not talking about a significant economic driver here, although adequate child care can, of course, enable increased employment in other sectors. As New York City tries to rebalance its economy after an incredibly tough three years, little things like this might help ease the way.

