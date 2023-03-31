Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In these uncertain times, it’s good to know there are still some things you can rely on. In Britain, a celebrity feud with the tabloid press is never far away. Prince Harry, the royal in self-imposed semi exile in California, was back in London this week to join singer Elton John and actors Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley in a legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail. They allege a variety of illegal acts including phone hacking and tapping of landlines dating back to the early 1990s. Associated Newspapers Ltd., which owns Britain’s biggest-selling daily, denies any wrongdoing, calls the claims “preposterous smears” and wants the lawsuit dismissed without trial.

The phone-hacking scandal has dogged the UK’s famously intrusive and competitive tabloid industry, leading more than a decade ago to a yearlong public inquiry, a regulatory overhaul and the closure of the country’s best-selling Sunday newspaper, Rupert Murdoch’s News of the World. The lawsuit is a reminder of how the past continues to hang over an industry in decline: Print circulation of the most popular titles has withered to a fraction of its levels at the turn of the century. Website readership has grown, though not sufficiently to replace the loss of print revenue.

The battle for eyeballs online is being won by competitors that didn’t even exist when phone hackingwas in its heyday. Print readership is scantiest among the youngest age group: The 16-24 cohort gets an increasing amount of its news from TikTok, an ominous sign for journalists and their employers. Meanwhile, illicit techniques for attracting public attention have shifted to more nebulous and potentially threatening ground, such as social media bots and now AI deep fakes. In this context, the pursuit of newspapers over phone hacking has the feel of an anachronism. The world has moved on.

At the same time, the prince’s presence at court is a marker of the symbiotic embrace that binds public figures to the media carousel. The Duke of Sussex didn’t need to attend for what was a preliminary hearing to decide whether the case should go to trial in May. If he’d wanted to avoid the glare of publicity, he could presumably have slipped in through a back door. Instead, the prince walked in through the front entrance on the first day, in full view of the cameras.

Prince Harry has a long-held antipathy toward the tabloid press, which he blames for the death of his mother Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by photographers, and for the 2020 miscarriage suffered by his wife Meghan Markle, who was suing the Mail on Sunday at the time for publishing private correspondence.

The prince has more reason than many to bear a grudge, having been born without choice into an unwritten contractual relationship with the media. In the eyes of British newspapers, taxpayer funding of the royal family justifies an expectation that its members will make themselves available to the press. Beyond this, the more competitive and celebrity-focused end of the market has long regarded the family as a legitimate target — public figures about whom any private details, however obtained, are fair game. By his own account, Harry always chafed at this unrelenting spotlight.

Yet the prince has turned into a media player in his own right. After stepping back from their royal duties in 2020, a decision that Harry blamed on racist treatment of his American wife in the press and within the family, the Sussexes have been thrown back on their own resources. They have filled that with a syrupy Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, released in December, and Harry’s autobiography, Spare, published in January.

The life of a celebrity demands the maintenance of a public profile. Last month, the satirical cartoon South Park lampooned the paradox of a couple seeking “privacy,” while engaging in various attention-seeking activities (the Sussexes deny they ever cited privacy as a reason for their withdrawal from full royal duties). Taking on the tabloids again offers the chance for a further airing of the prince’s grievances and potentially more material to feed the Sussex media narrative.

The steady drip of scandal and over-exposure has helped to destroy much of the mystique that once underpinned reverence for the royal family, whose legacy is also being tarnished by reappraisals of empire. Prince Harry’s defection has played a part in that process. An acrimonious court battle between a royal family member and the popular press will bring together two institutions of public life that have both seen better days. In 2023, what could be more British.

