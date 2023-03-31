Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New York’s Financial District Just Got a Little Less Financial The rise of remote work during the pandemic has cut demand for office space and left some American downtowns feeling like ghost towns. As a result, there’s been much talk of converting downtown offices into apartments. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight We took a look inside one of the most luxurious conversions that recently took place at One Wall Street.

Five Market Myths Debunked

How many times do we have to say it? The stock market is NOT the economy. Kyla Scanlon debunks this and more common market myths.

Everyone Wants to Make ‘Ryan Reynolds Money’

Celebs are looking for equity-based endorsements in the hope of a big payday. But not everyone can make “Ryan Reynolds money.” OK, maybe 50 Cent can …

Deepfakes Could Be Coming For Banks

The pope dripping in swag? Yes, excellent content, but maybe it’s best if these deepfakes simmer down, seeing as a digital bank run can be fueled very easily by social media and misinformation. We saw that when Silicon Valley Bank lost $42 billion, or more than half its demand deposits, within hours. Let Candice Zachariahs explain:

California’s Got a Major Water Problem

Cali has no water. Wait, Cali has too much water? Let’s clear this up: California has had lots of rain in recent weeks, but that will not come close to ending its drought. Mark Gongloff gives a fantastic explanation through a series of charts.

Bonus Content

• John Authers wrote you a breakup playlist.

• Beyonce and Adidas are parting ways.

• Bitcoin could be back, according to Isabelle Lee.

