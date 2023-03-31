Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Americans are changing where they park their cash, with money market funds becoming more popular than ever. The shift away from bank deposits and into these funds gathered pace in the last year as the Federal Reserve increased interest rates to fight inflation. Many banks were slow to pass on those increases to customers, so the draw of higher money market yields has prompted many savers and companies to seek out alternatives. The shift was turbocharged more recently by concerns about the safety of small and midsize US banks, sending the total amount in money funds to around $5.2 trillion. If these banks keep losing deposits to money markets and their bigger banking peers, there’s a risk that they will dial back lending in a way that causes a larger economic slowdown than the central bank is trying to engineer.

1. What happened to deposits?

As the Fed started raising interest rates in 2022 and signaled its intention to tighten policy further, the market yields offered by various short-term instruments from Treasury bills to repurchase agreements climbed. In turn, money funds, which put dollars to work in these kinds of securities, also raised the rates they offered to investors. Banks passed on some of the rate benefits to depositors, but not all. Because firms were sitting on a mound of deposits from pandemic-era stimulus programs, they could afford to let that money flee for higher-yielding alternatives and instead keep rates low to shore up their margins. That was fine for a while, but by late 2022 evidence emerged that some banks were starting to scratch around in funding markets to make up for deposit shortfalls. That exodus accelerated this year as the failure of three banks and solvency concerns about others sent retail and corporate investors piling into money market funds.

2. What are money market funds?

Money market funds invest in a variety of short-term cash-like instruments. These include Treasury bills — US government securities that mature in a year or less — as well as repo agreements, a type of short-term lending secured by bonds that the borrower owns. Some money funds also invest in short-term corporate IOUs known as commercial paper. Right now, though, a massive chunk of the total appears to be simply warehoused in the Fed’s overnight reverse repo facility rather than finding its way back into the economy.

3. What has made them so popular?

Money funds have long been a popular destination for companies and others to stick cash that they don’t need right now but might want to tap on short notice. They got a big bump in popularity in early 2020 as pandemic-related cash infusions flooded the financial system, and took another significant leg up in the past few months as the rates offered by money funds outstripped those being provided on bank deposits.

4. Why doesn’t everyone just put their cash there?

Many savers stick with their banks out of inertia or complacency, but traditional bank accounts also have some advantages over money market accounts. Banks provide people with ready access to their money as well as associated conveniences like checking accounts and mortgages. For customers willing to lock up their cash for periods of time, banks also offer certificates of deposit that pay a fixed rate of return, whereas money market yields move up and down. On top of that, savings accounts are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. — officially up to $250,000 per depositor, but in reality perhaps more after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank prompted the agency to go beyond its normal limits. Because of these advantages offered by banks, money funds need to offer a yield premium to lure people in.

5. How risky are money funds?

The cash that into US government money funds is invested either directly in Treasury securities, in instruments linked to similar assets like repo agreements, or in central bank facilities. But like any investment vehicle, there’s risk. Back in September 2008, the collapse of the Reserve Primary Fund — the oldest US money market fund — spurred a run on other funds. A lot has changed since then, however, with the government undertaking several rounds of money-market rule changes aimed at protecting investors in times of crisis and making the financial system more resilient. These included requirements for funds to invest in more liquid assets and tighten up their risk management. The industry is even girding itself for the Securities and Exchange Commission to announce a third set of changes that have been debated since the pandemic.

6. What happens if banks keep ceding cash to money funds?

If money funds continue to prove more attractive for savers than deposit accounts, banks will either need to lean on more expensive sources for funding, dial back their lending, or a combination of the two. Small and midsize banks, which have lost the most deposits, have been among thee biggest drivers of loan growth in recent years, so anything that crimps them could have outsize knock-on effects for the economy. Of course, the Fed is actually trying to engineer a certain amount of that as it uses tighter monetary policy to combat inflation. But a sudden rush of cash out of the banking system — in excess of what’s already been moved — risks increasing the odds that a so-called soft landing might morph into a deep recession.

