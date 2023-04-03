It’s easy to see the attraction in getting big banks to pay the costs of bailing out smaller banks’ depositors. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is thinking it may be the best way to plug the $23 billion hole in its funds after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, according to Bloomberg News.

Big banks have deep pockets. Plus, they may have made money by winning cheap deposits from smaller banks. But if they do pay more, they will demand that smaller banks be held to the same tighter prudential rules and supervision that big banks face. Politicians and everyone else will have to admit that raising the standards for small lenders will give big ones a greater edge. But that doesn’t have to be a bad thing if politicians allow or even encourage more regional bank mergers. The current fashion favors blocking them.

Some senators and the White House too have called for smaller and community banks to be protected from the FDIC fund raising, known as a special assessment. The argument is that local lenders never took the kinds of risks that felled SVB and Signature. FDIC has also promised to examine whether bigger banks benefited from a flight to safety.

Deposits have certainly moved after the debacle: The week after SVB’s collapse on March 10 saw the total at the top 25 US banks rise by $120 billion, while those for other banks fell by $108 billion, according to Federal Reserve data. It isn’t clear how evenly the flows were spread, although Bank of America took in $15 billion, so only a handful may have received most of the cash.

A stronger supply of funds relieves pressure to increase the rates that big banks will pay for them, which helps to protect, or even boost net interest margins and thus profits. Already last year, rising interest income drove better revenue for all banks as the Fed lifted rates and lenders were able to reprice their assets faster than they had to improve rates for savers and depositors.

The biggest banks saw the greatest gains in the difference between what they earn on loans and bonds and what they pay for funding. Over the past year, their net interest margin rose to 3.1% from 2.1%, close to the record low levels of 2021, according to FDIC data.

The margins for smaller banks have risen by less, but are much higher than those of big banks. Smaller banks typically hold more loans on their balance sheets and less cash or short-term bonds, which the big banks need to meet tighter liquidity rules.

Forcing smaller banks to meet tighter regulations, like annual stress tests and liquidity coverage rules that help them cope with deposit outflows, will increase their operating costs and likely also cut revenue by squeezing net interest margins.

Tougher rules should level the playing field between small and large banks in terms of safety, reducing incentives for depositors to move their money at times of uncertainty. At the same time, higher regulatory costs will likely weigh more heavily on smaller banks, cutting their profitability and the money they can invest in the technology and better services needed to attract and keep customers. The likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co. already invest much more in technology each year than most banks make in revenue.

Lawmakers and regulators face tough choices. The deregulation aimed at small and mid-sized banks that got bipartisan backing in 2018 sacrificed safety to help preserve the profits and existence of thousands of smaller American banks. The political influence of this legion of lenders is a big factor in the treatment they get, as my colleague Marc Rubenstein wrote last week.

The recent mayhem in US banking shows the error of those ways: Safety is important and size matters. What the US should do is encourage consolidation among the middle tier of regional banks. The country’s financial system would be better served by more deals like the 2019 tieup between BB&T and SunTrust to form Truist Financial Corp.

Too many of America’s nearly 5,000 banks are too puny to challenge its largest lenders other than by taking bigger risks. The right kind of consolidation in US banking would improve stability and competition, too.

