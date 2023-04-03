Greenlane: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BOCA RATON, Fla. — Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) on Monday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its fourth quarter. The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.02 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The distributor of vaporizers and smoking accessories posted revenue of $22 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $115.8 million, or $15.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $137.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Greenlane said it expects revenue in the range of $23 million to $24 million.

