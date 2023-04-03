SAIC: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RESTON, Va. — RESTON, Va. — Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $74 million. On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $2.04 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $300 million, or $5.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.7 billion.

SAIC expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.80 to $7 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.05 billion to $7.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAIC

GiftOutline Gift Article