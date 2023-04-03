How major US stock indexes fared Monday 4/3/2023

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Monday as big gains for energy stocks offset losses for some big technology stocks.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 15.20 points, or 0.4%, to 4,124.51.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 327 points, or 1%, to 33,601.15.
The Nasdaq composite fell 32.45 points, or 0.3% to 12,189.45.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.17 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,802.31.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 285.01 points, or 7.4%.
The Dow is up 453.90 points, or 1.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,722.97 points, or 16.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 41.07 points, or 2.3%.