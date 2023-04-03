Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Merger arbitrage is a tough business. To get paid, a lot needs to go right; almost nothing has recently. That could start to change this week when National Instruments Corp. fields first-round takeover bids in one of the slowest auctions of modern times. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For the uninitiated, merger arbitrage is a strategy that makes money by betting on deals. Usually that means buying shares of soon-to-be-sold companies and pocketing the difference between the purchase price and the sale price when the deal closes. This difference, or spread, reflects the risk the deal will be delayed, renegotiated or die. The higher the risk, the wider the spread.

In the best of times, arb spreads have the dynamics of bare-knuckle boxing: Rewards are feeble, and there’s a decent chance of being slugged. These are not good times.

Arb money has been concentrated into fewer, smaller deals because of the lowest year-to-date global M&A volume since 2013 and a scarcity of large transactions. This pushes spreads tighter and makes rewards thinner. At the same time, business stress means that a failed deal can leave arbs holding an evaporating stock. Consider freewheeling vacuum maker iRobot Corp. Amazon.com Inc. agreed to pay $1.6 billion last spring, but as the deal has dragged out, iRobot has struggled mightily, telling investors recently that it was cutting new spending, firing workers and selling off inventory. Its shares are down 31% over the last year. It’s far from alone in needing its deal to close to avoid a meltdown.

All this is happening in a regulatory environment that can loosely be characterized as hostile to consolidation. In the US, especially, the government has shown a willingness to use whatever means available to block and bully mergers that appear acceptable under antitrust precedent.

Enter National Instruments. The testing and measurement toolmaker based in Austin, Texas, put itself up for sale in January after fending off eight months of overtures from St. Louis-based Emerson Electric Co. Emerson had threatened to go public with an offer if National Instruments didn’t negotiate. National Instruments essentially rebuffed Emerson, which made good on its threat and announced a $7 billion bid.

Fast-forward nearly three months, and little has changed. Emerson is still there, ready with its cash offer of $53 a share. It has obtained regulatory approvals for its theoretical deal, has acquired 2.3 million National Instrument shares, and is, I’m told, poised and willing to go hostile if it is spurned.

Merger arbs call this a motivated buyer. Better yet, there are two other alternative suitors. Fortive Corp. and Keysight Technologies Inc. are both in the auction and may submit bids. A competitive sale then, with all its possibilities for overbids and overspending, is an arbitrage dream. But arbs’ reality has been so unequivocally bleak lately that they dare not dream lest it challenge the promise of a sure thing with Emerson.

If National Instruments agrees to a deal with Keysight, it will put itself on a collision course with regulators. The two companies have overlapping operations in several areas and would dominate the market for software used in automating test and measurement processes. A Fortive deal would avoid those headaches, but to meaningfully improve on Emerson’s offer would require deep borrowing or help from a private equity partner, either of which would layer risk on the transaction.

Emerson may yet bump up its offer, providing an easier path for National Instruments to say yes and a timely victory for its shareholders. Even if it doesn’t, there will be few in the stock — arbs included — who would swap certainty for the risk of getting punched in the face, even if it held out the possibility of a bigger payday.

