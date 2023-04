West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, jumped more than 6 percent, to $80.40 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, climbed around 6 percent to $84.68.

Crude prices surged in early trading Monday after Saudi Arabia and other leading oil-producing nations announced they would cut output by more than a million barrels a day.

Major oil exporters known as OPEC+ made the surprise announcement Sunday that, starting in May, they would cut output by an additional 1.16 million barrels a day. The group had already agreed to cuts of 2 million barrels a day through this year, according to Reuters.