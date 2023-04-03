Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The politics and PR surrounding Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion bid for video-game developer Activision Blizzard Inc. are becoming increasingly delicate for the UK’s antitrust regulator. The Competition & Markets Authority took a strident lead among global watchdogs in challenging the deal last year. Now it’s backtracking. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In March, the CMA significantly revised its provisional findings against the transaction published in February. It no longer reckons Microsoft would have a commercial incentive to withhold Activision games — principally Call of Duty, the violent “first-person shooter” franchise — from rival Sony Group Corp.’s PlayStation console. The risk was that gamers would be deprived of choice and forced to switch to Microsoft’s Xbox platform. Far from being a profitable strategy, this would be clearly loss-making in the regulator’s new analysis.

Such U-turns aren’t unheard of — the CMA revised provisional findings relating to Amazon.com Inc.’s stake in Deliveroo Plc in 2020 — but they’re extremely unusual. The UK investigation process allows plenty of opportunity for parties to air differences and argue over economic models. The CMA launched its full investigation into the Activision purchase in September and published a broad summary of the issues in October.

The change of tack relates to “new data” received in response to the provisional findings, the CMA said. It’s better to be inconsistently right than consistently wrong, and the episode shows the agency listens to those it’s scrutinizing. Even so, it’s strange that a flawed analysis survived so far into the probe. The CMA should be asking itself if there are lessons for future investigations.

Where does this leave the deal? The UK always looked like the biggest hurdle, and not just because of its early concern. Post-Brexit, it’s been differentiating itself when it comes to merger enforcement, in particular versus the European Commission. The CMA has a declared reluctance to approving worrisome deals by accepting so-called behavioral remedies — essentially promises by the merging parties not to abuse their power. The impression has been that the UK would rather stop a deal or OK it without attaching strings, whereas the EC is more likely to identify issues and then apply constructive solutions.

Europe approved Meta Platforms Inc.’s acquisition of software firm Kustomer only after agreeing to behavioral remedies, while the UK cleared it unconditionally in 2021. Yet the CMA has been much tougher in other situations: Last year it blocked a combination of Konecranes Plc with rival Cargotec Corporation while the cargo specialists agreed to disposals that assuaged the EC.

Microsoft’s remaining task is to address concerns about the deal’s impact on the emerging cloud-gaming market. It’s going out of its way to show it wouldn’t restrict key Activision content to its own streaming platform, signing 10-year licensing agreements with rival gaming providers such as Nvidia Corp. These partnerships could help the takeover gain clearance, argues Bloomberg Intelligence litigation expert Jennifer Rie, given the European authorities appear likely to accept Microsoft’s commitments and the deal has “the law and facts” on its side in the US.

The UK will need cast-iron grounds to argue Microsoft’s preemptive licensing deals aren’t enough to address the danger that Activision helps the company dominate the cloud-gaming ecosystem. Had the flawed provisional findings stayed unchanged, Microsoft could well have successfully appealed any ultimate block on the transaction — something that would inflict a big blow to the CMA’s standing. The agency needs to be 100% sure that the modelling underpinning its remaining doubts doesn’t leave it exposed to the same risk.

Chris Hughes is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals. Previously, he worked for Reuters Breakingviews, the Financial Times and the Independent newspaper.

