UFC owner buying WWE in a tag-team megadeal

UFC’s parent company is set to buy the WWE and merge the two household names, combining the reality of mixed-martial arts with the sports-entertainment theater of professional wrestling. Endeavor Group Holdings, helmed by Ari Emanuel, and Vince McMahon’s WWE will form a $21 billion entertainment company yet to be named. A Monday morning announcement from WWE indicates that Endeavor will own 51 percent and WWE shareholders will retain the rest. WWE will have a companywide value of $9.3 billion.

Emanuel will lead the company as CEO and remain head of Endeavor. McMahon will serve as executive chairman of the board. Dana White, UFC’s president, will continue to lead the MMA brand.

“This marks the successful conclusion of WWE’s strategic alternatives review process,” according to the WWE announcement. “WWE embarked on this process to take advantage of the company’s unique position in the entertainment ecosystem as well as the inflection point coming with its media rights renewals, both of which were widely recognized in the marketplace through this process.”

WWE announced in January that it was looking to sell some or all of the company.

Rumors immediately started to fly, including that WWE might sell or partner with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund. The company already has a financial relationship with the Saudis — they have paid WWE about $100 million a year to pack everything up and head to Saudi commercial hub of Jiddah twice a year for big performances the past few years.

A relationship with UFC makes more sense, experts say.

Brandon Thurston, of the Wrestlenomics wrestling business news blog, said in January that the Lightshed firm had performed an analysis showing how it would make sense for UFC to create a new organization with WWE in the fold. At the time, Thurston said it was unclear whether that would happen because WWE leader Vince McMahon might want to retain power.

“Going private is the most likely outcome because that’s probably the outcome that Vince has the best assurance that he would have power,” Thurston said in late January.

In the past three decades, UFC has become synonymous with mixed-martial arts, which fuses Brazilian jujitsu, kickboxing and other sports for a full-contact combat competition. WWE, meanwhile, is the publicly traded company that sets the agenda for the far more scripted — but still dangerous — world of professional wrestling. It also serves as the storehouse for its history, with untold hours in its catalogue.

UFC promotes sporting contests including boxing, while WWE is closer to a carnival act. That funfair forged wrestlers Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena into Hollywood stars who are now household names.

The news comes as WWE wraps up its biggest event of the year — WrestleMania.

It was a weekend filled with what WWE does best: Performers with world-class athletic acumen entertained millions around the world with matches of predetermined results that advance storylines.

As much as they ogle at the athletic feats, what wrestling fans love is how the characters change — some worsen and some become better, while others struggle and a select few triumph every week on television. Storylines can last minutes or years. It creates an atmosphere of never knowing what’s next.

One thing that’s real in wrestling is the money.

WWE ended 2022 with $195.6 million in net income, according to a February SEC filing. Much of the company’s value comes from its television contracts, through which weekly programming is broadcast in 25 languages. Decades of professional wrestling history is available in 180 countries, according to WWE’s website, via NBC’s Peacock app.

UFC’s current and archived programming can be found on ESPN. It’s unclear where the two libraries will be stored online.

The acquisition isn’t necessarily an odd partnership. UFC and WWE have shared stars, including Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Matt Riddle.

White, the UFC president, spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention. McMahon, WWE’s majority owner and executive chairman, is a staunch GOP member. His wife, Linda McMahon, ran for the U.S. Senate as a Republican and led the Small Business Administration under President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019.

Vince McMahon is inextricable from the deal, no matter his role with the new company.

McMahon created the modern landscape of professional wrestling through business deals that undercut existing systems of regional wrestling fiefdoms by hollowing out those structures and combining the various entities under his rule.

That was four decades ago. Now, at age 77, McMahon still commands wrestling.

It’s unclear how he will handle not being on top.

“I think it’s very unlikely that Vince would want to give up power,” said author Josie Riesman during an interview with The Washington Post in late March.

Riesman’s new book “Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America” delves into the psyche of McMahon. A big part of her research involved McMahon being accused of sexual misconduct and alleged hush money settlements.

“They will never address that issue,” she said. “They will do everything they can never to address the substance of the sexual abuse and only the financial.”

Riesman says McMahon’s aim is not about the money.

“What’s motivating him and has motivated him since he was very young is proving himself and being the top dog,” Riesman said.

