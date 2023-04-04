Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I’ve got bad news for those needing to insure a car in the coming months: You should expect to pay more because your insurer is probably losing money. Inflation has dramatically pushed up the cost of accident and theft claims, sticking insurers on both sides of the Atlantic with big underwriting losses – in other words, the premiums they collect aren’t sufficient to cover payouts and other expenses.

The US’s largest car insurer, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., reported a $13.4 billion (!) underwriting loss last year, the largest shortfall in its 100-year history; Allstate Corp.’s auto-insurance underwriting loss was $3 billion, while Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Geico car-insurance unit lost $1.9 billion.

In the UK, Direct Line Insurance Group Plc’s chief executive departed in January after mounting losses at the motor division forced it to scrap its dividend. The stock has declined more than 50% in the past year.

These woeful results have shaken confidence in the industry’s purported ability to assess risk and forecast accurately. Insurers are belatedly hiking premiums, though often not as quickly as they’d like. Customers who drive Range Rovers and other vehicles prized by thieves, may struggle to get coverage at all.

Soaring used-car prices are the proximate cause of insurers’ woes – a textbook example of how supply chain upheaval can cascade through the economy. Historically, vehicles were a depreciating asset, but suddenly the cost of replacing a stolen or damaged vehicle was far more than insurers had calculated.

Repairs are also more expensive, increasing at an 18% annual rate in the US. That’s partly because modern vehicles are stuffed full of electronics that are more costly to fix (oh, the irony). Cars are also taking longer to repair due to parts and labor shortages; and courtesy rental cars have become dearer.

Regrettably, human behavior is also to blame for rising costs — and I’m not just talking about litigation-happy lawyers. “During the pandemic, people got used to driving really fast. And when people got back on the road, they still like to drive really fast. And so, you end up with more severe accidents,” Allstate Chief Executive Officer Tom Wilson told an investor event in December.

He might also have mentioned the worrying tendency of drivers to look at their phones instead of the road. Insurers have therefore been forced to increase reserves for bodily injury, though this seems mostly to be a US problem.

Theft – both of vehicles and their valuable catalytic converters – is also on the rise. More than 1 million vehicles were reported stolen in the US last year – the most since 2008. US insurers are refusing to cover Hyundais and Kias because they are stolen so often using breakin tips shared on social media. In London, insurers are shunning Range Rovers for similar reasons.

Addressing the increased theft of luxury SUVs in February, Sabre Insurance Group Plc told investors that “there is still a right [insurance] price for almost every car. It’s just that the right price might be rather larger than it was a couple of years ago.” Gulp.

Some insurers anticipated claims inflation and hiked premiums early. Progressive Corp. surpassed Geico to become the number-two US insurer for individually owned cars last year while still achieving a 4% pretax underwriting profit margin. It was aided by comparatively low expenses and vehicle-monitoring telematics that helped it attract less risky drivers. In the UK, Admiral Group Plc coped much better than Direct Line (however, Admiral’s US auto business is lossmaking).

In fairness, these companies have had to navigate volatile conditions. People drove much less during the early part of the pandemic and so there were fewer crashes. Insurers were very profitable, despite lowering prices and issuing rebates.

By the start of 2022, the average motor insurance premium in the UK had fallen to the lowest in nearly seven years, according to the Association of British Insurers. It’s no wonder some of them failed to raise prices fast enough when inflation took off.

Hiking prices quickly is hard in the US because auto insurers usually must ask state regulators for permission. California, New York and New Jersey officials have resisted big adjustments, whereas Texas, Georgia and Illinois are more flexible, executives say. Some insurers are choosing to forgo selling policies until pricing reaches a level they can make money. Several have won approval for 7% hikes in California in recent weeks, though that’s less than the rate at which claims costs are rising.

UK insurers have more leeway to raise prices, but regulators have tied their hands in other ways. A crackdown on so-called “price walking” has meant customers renewing a policy must be offered the same rate offered to those switching providers, meaning some existing clients have ended up paying less.

While Geico has forecast an underwriting profit in 2023, used-car prices remain stubbornly high and so most insurers can expect another difficult year. For their customers, the inflationary storm is only just beginning.

