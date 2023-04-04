MSC Industrial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. — MELVILLE, N.Y. — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $79.1 million.
The distributor of industrial tools and supplies posted revenue of $961.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $936 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSM