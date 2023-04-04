Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

America’s first banking crisis in more than a decade has regulators facing a very public reckoning: To what extent are they to blame for a rash of failures that has shaken confidence in the financial system? And how can they make things right? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The recent turmoil has been a study in bank mismanagement. For most of 2022, Silicon Valley Bank (the first lender to run into trouble) had no chief risk officer. Other executives willfully ignored glaring vulnerabilities: An extreme reliance on flighty uninsured deposits, combined with investments in long-term government bonds that declined in value as interest rates rose, effectively guaranteed steep losses if the bank were forced to sell. Despite repeated warnings from regulators starting in 2021, the bank did nothing until it was too late.

No doubt, supervisors could’ve pushed harder. If they had issued a public reprimand before SVB’s problems became a significant threat, the bank might well have survived. In many cases, regulators have been too willing to leave such issues unresolved: As of mid-2022, the 10 US banks in SVB’s size category had more than 100 warnings outstanding. Still, it would be folly to demand that officials anticipate everything that could go wrong or micromanage thousands of institutions to ensure that none failed.

What else can they do?

Regulators have already signaled some changes, aimed at addressing the weaknesses that SVB revealed. They’ll likely reimpose big-bank rules, including more frequent stress tests, on institutions (like SVB) with assets between $100 billion and $250 billion — a group that Congress freed of such burdens only five years ago. They might also reconsider how fast deposits can run in an age of smartphone apps and social media, and how even the safest long-term bonds, given their sensitivity to interest rates, should figure into liquidity and capital requirements.

Yet such tweaks won’t solve the broader problem. Banks will keep making mistakes, and the next one will almost certainly be different. What matters is that the system be prepared for whatever might happen: that banks have the necessary financial strength, and that depositors won’t overwhelm them by bolting at the slightest provocation.

One crucial safeguard is equity capital, the money that shareholders put at risk. Unlike debt, capital absorbs losses in bad times, making institutions and the entire system more resilient. Banks have more than they did before the 2008 financial crisis, but still nowhere near what’s needed. Efforts to correct this should reemphasize simple measures of equity to assets, as opposed to regulatory measures that attempt to weight assets according to their riskiness. After all, crises tend to happen when purportedly safe investments go bad.

Beyond that, the government should seriously consider making its implicit guarantees official by increasing the $250,000 limit on deposit insurance and adjusting banks’ premiums accordingly. Done right, this could obviate the need to devise emergency fixes after runs have already started. Yet such a change should be balanced by measures to mitigate the cost of insurance, such as ensuring banks have ample loss-absorbing capacity to protect depositors, and possibly limiting the sheer volume of run-prone instruments that financial institutions can issue.

SVB’s demise has delivered a valuable reminder: Even a seemingly isolated event can threaten the entire financial system if enough people think it does. That’s a troubling realization in an era when panic spreads fast and people appear willing to believe incredible things. The proper safeguards can drastically reduce the chances of disaster. Regulators should get to work.

